Impact of Atlanta airport power outage 'minimal' in Charleston

Power went out at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. (Source: WGCL)

A weekend power outage blamed for disrupting hundreds of flights has not had a major impact at the Charleston International Airport.

"So far today there have been three departing flights canceled and one arriving flight canceled," Charleston County Aviation Authority Executive Director and CEO Paul Campbell said.

All of the flights are Delta flights to or from Atlanta, he said. Atlanta airport officials say Delta would be the hardest hit because its biggest hub operation is located there.

Airport officials call the impact on Charleston "minimal."

They say only about 10 percent of the more than 100 daily domestic flights in and out of Charleston International Airport go to Atlanta.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority operates the airport.

Power was restored to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, more than 10 hours after a fire in an underground electrical facility caused a sudden power outage that brought the airport to a standstill and grounded more than a thousand flights.

Aviation experts expected delays to linger for days, as thousands of people remained stranded Monday morning at the airport.

