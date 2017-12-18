Quantcast

Breaking

Fire destroys mobile home in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) -

A fire destroyed a mobile home in Moncks Corner Monday morning.

An official from the Moncks Corner Fire Department confirms the double-wide mobile home is a complete loss and crews are still on scene. 

Officials say everyone got out of the home.

The Red Cross is also assisting two people and three agencies are responding. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 

