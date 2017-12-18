Investigators capture men accused of robbing pizza delivery driver in Summerville

Lowcountry investigators have captured two men accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Summerville.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terrell Samuels and Malik George both of Walterboro for the armed robbery of a Domino’s Pizza delivery employee.

It happened on Dec. 16 when the driver was sent to Monroe Road to deliver a pizza.

The sheriff's office says the suspects, who were armed with a gun, approached the victim and demanded money.

A report states after the driver complied with the demand, the suspects fled the scene.

"A description of the vehicle and the occupants was subsequently dispatched out and was later located in an apartment complex in Summerville," DCSO officials said.

According to DCSO officials, an investigation determined that Samuels and George were responsible for the armed robbery. Both were charged with armed robbery and locked up at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

"Samuels received a 250,000 surety bond, while George was denied bond due to currently being out on bond for a felony offense," officials with the sheriff's office said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.