CofC's McRae named preseason All-American

College of Charleston redshirt junior Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) put his hitting prowess on display during the 2017 season, and the college baseball world took notice. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound slugger earned a spot on Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s 2018 NCAA Division I Preseason All-America First Team, as announced by Collegiate Baseball officials on Monday.

McRae started the season with a bang in 2017 and never looked back, finishing with career-highs of 17 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a .310 batting average after opening the campaign with two homers, six runs scored, and nine runs driven in in the Cougars’ series win at Georgia. The sweet-swinging slugger proved to be the very definition of clutch during his sophomore campaign, accounting for 30 of his 63 RBIs with two outs and hitting .364 with the bases loaded. McRae is one of two players from the Colonial Athletic Association to make the list as the designated hitter on the first team, with RHP Alex Royalty of UNC Wilmington garnering third team recognition.

The Florence, S.C. native is joined on the Preseason All-America First Team by: LHP Luke Heimlich of Oregon State, LHP Steven Gingery of Texas Tech, RHP Brady Singer of Florida, RHP Sean Hjelle of Kentucky, LHP/DH Tyler Holton of Florida State, relievers Michael Byrne (Florida) and Kenyon Yovan (Oregon), catcher J.T. Thomas of Mercer, first baseman Luken Baker of TCU, second baseman Nick Madrigal of Oregon State, third baseman Johnny Aiello of Wake Forest, shortstop Jeremy Eierman of Missouri State, outfielders Seth Beer (Clemson), Niko Hulsizer (Morehead State), and Griffin Conine (Duke), and utility man Kevin Milam of St. Mary’s (Calif.).

Charleston opens the 2018 season on Friday, February 16 with the first of a three-game set against Southeast Missouri at Patriots Point. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 pm. Season tickets went on sale December 8 and are priced at just $99.00, located in reserved chair back seating and include all 33 home games at Patriots Point.



-per CofC Athletics