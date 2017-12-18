American Red Cross helping family following Moncks Corner house fire

The Red Cross is assisting a family following a house fire in Moncks Corner Monday morning.

Authorities say the fire was on Vantage Road.

"The Red Cross is helping three adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items," read a statement by officials.

The Pine Ridge, Long Ridge, and Whitesville Fire Department responded to the blaze.

