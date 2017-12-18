Ravenel man charged with reckless homicide in October crash

A 51-year-old Charleston County man was arrested Monday in connection with a crash that killed a Hollywood man and injured a woman.

Calvin Cales, Jr., of Ravenel, is charged with reckless homicide, according to Charleston Co. Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

Deputies say Cales was driving east on S.C. Highway 162 near Gibson Road "in a reckless manner without regard for the safety of himself or others" on Oct. 20, when his car struck another vehicle.

Jason Rentz, 39, of Hollywood, was a passenger in the other vehicle and died at the scene from blunt force trauma, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said. Another passenger suffered serious injuries, an affidavit states.

Detectives say Cales was seen driving left of center several times before running off the road to the right, over-correcting and then traveling sideways into the westbound lane where he collided with the other vehicle.

The affidavit states Cales said he had a seizure and blacked out and admitting he had a history of epilepsy and had not been taking his medication as prescribed.

Court records state Cales admitted, "They told me that I should not be driving."

Cales also admitted to drinking two beers earlier in the day, the affidavit states.

One of the injured parties confirmed Cales' history of epilepsy, telling investigators she once had to grab the wheel when Cales blacked out, the affidavit states.

Cales was arrested at a family member's home in Moncks Corner, according to an incident report.

