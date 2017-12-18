Colleton County man gets 22 years in prison for string of burglaries

A 33-year-old Colleton County man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for a string of burglaries.

Samuel Lane Campbell pleaded guilty on Thursday to 12 different charges including seven counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, grand larceny, safecracking and accessory after the fact.

“This defendant stole his way through this county, causing lots of damage along the way,” Assistant Solicitor Ceth Utsey said. “Many people were left with heartaches and headaches due to Mr. Campbell and his indiscriminate stealing.”

According to prosecutors, in one case, Campbell broke into several campers parked at a Cottageville hunt club, stealing electronics, heaters, a propane grill, a hunting bow, a wood chipper, and other items.

"In a separate incident, Campbell stole a secured cooler valued at $285 from the back of a pickup parked at a Walterboro home," prosecutors said.

He also used a stolen cutting torch to open a safe in another incident.

Circuit Court Judge Brooks Goldsmith handed down last week’s sentence.

"Campbell’s criminal record includes convictions for DUI (2002); driving with a suspended license (2005); resisting arrest and receiving stolen goods (2012), grand larceny and possession of methamphetamine (2014), driving with a suspended license (second offense), failure to stop for a blue light and receiving stolen goods (2016)," prosecutors said.

