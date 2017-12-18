Troopers: 4 arrested for DUI in Lowcountry in 'Sober or Slammer' campaign

Authorities arrested four during the first weekend of holiday DUI enforcement checkpoints.

The Sober or Slammer campaign for the Christmas and New Year's season kicked off Friday and will continue through Jan. 1.

The program has state troopers and local law enforcement teaming up for DUI checkpoints.

In addition to the four DUI arrests, officers found four instances of open container violations and non-drinking related incidents like driving violations and child restraint violations that resulted in tickets.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.