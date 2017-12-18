Charleston police arrest man accused of robbing West Ashley Publix

Police officers have arrested a man accused of robbing a Publix in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 23-year-old Matthew Tyler Ealy on Monday and charged him with strong armed robbery.

He was given a $30,000 bond.

Ealy's arrest stems from an incident on Dec. 4 at the Publix on 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

The victim said the suspect placed a drink on the counter and took out money to pay for the merchandise.

A report states when the victim opened the drawer to give change, the suspect leaned over the counter and grabbed money from the drawer.

When the victim pulled the drawer away, the suspect fled on foot.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.