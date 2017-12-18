Emergency officials: CCSO helicopter, police officers search for suspect in N. Charleston

Quantcast

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say authorities were searching for a suspect in North Charleston Monday afternoon. 

According to dispatch officials, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office helicopter assisted the North Charleston Police Department in a foot pursuit. 

Police were seen in the area of Dorchester Road and Ashley Phosphate Road. 

NCPD officials have not released information on the incident yet. 

