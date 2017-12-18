Bond set at $100,000 for Burke HS teacher accused of having sex with student

Bond was set at $100,000 for a 27-year-old Burke High School teacher and tennis coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Jennifer Danielle Olajire Aro was in court Tuesday afternoon facing a charge of sexual battery with a student.

Aro's attorney told a judge that her client is married with a 10-month-old child.

An incident report states the school resource officer was notified Monday by Charleston County School District administrators that a teacher and male student had engaged in a sexually-inappropriate relationship.

"The student notified school officials of the inappropriate relationship, which lasted several months," Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said."The incidents occurred off campus."

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt confirmed Aro was in her first year of employment with the district and said she is on administrative leave.

Aro is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. Police are continuing the investigation.

Court records released in case

On Tuesday, court records were released in the case detailing the accusations against Aro.

Investigators say on three separate occasions between November and December 2017, the suspect engaged in an intimate and sexual relationship with her 17-year-old male student.

Court records state the suspect took the student to her home and other locations within Charleston for the purpose of having sexual intercourse with him.

According to an affidavit, the suspect was employed in an official capacity with CCSD as an educator and in an authoritative role over the student in both academic and extracurricular athletic activities.

Authorities say the student disclosed the sexual encounters to another teacher who ultimately alerted the school administration.

The affidavit stated that the suspect confessed to the sexual encounters with the student.

