Burke High School teacher, tennis coach accused of having sex with student

A Burke High School teacher and tennis coach has been arrested and accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

The Charleston Police Department charged 27-year-old Jennifer Aro-Olajire of Johns Island with sexual battery with a student.

"The student notified school officials of the inappropriate relationship, which lasted several months," CPD officials said."The incidents occurred off campus."

Aro-Olajire is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

She is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Police are continuing the investigation.

