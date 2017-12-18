Burke High School teacher, tennis coach accused of having sex with student

An Orangeburg mother of two wins $275,000 playing the Lottery’s biggest ticket exactly one week before Christmas.More >>
An Orangeburg mother of two wins $275,000 playing the Lottery’s biggest ticket exactly one week before Christmas.More >>
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say a solar power system was the likely cause of a house fire in downtown Charleston Monday morning.More >>
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say a solar power system was the likely cause of a house fire in downtown Charleston Monday morning.More >>
A Lowcountry high school teacher and tennis coach has been arrested and accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.More >>
A Lowcountry high school teacher and tennis coach has been arrested and accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.More >>
A Summerville teen was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into a house Monday night.More >>
A Summerville teen was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into a house Monday night.More >>
Charleston International Airport is preparing for a special visitor on Tuesday.More >>
Charleston International Airport is preparing for a special visitor on Tuesday.More >>