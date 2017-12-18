Strip club bouncer fined after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in customer's death

Court officials say a strip club bouncer has been fined $332.50 after pleading to a charge of public disorderly conduct in connection to the death of a Florida man at a Charleston strip club.

Alfred Joseph Asher Jr. had initially faced a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 56-year-old David Lacz.

Witnesses say Asher pushed a man who he kicked out of the bar, causing him to fall and hit his head.

In May of 2016 officers responded to the Stiletto's Gentleman's Club on Pittsburgh Avenue.

Officers found Lacz lying on the ground on his back in a large pool of blood around his head. Police say Asher, who was identified as a bouncer at the club, called 911 and was checking on the victim as the officer arrived.

Asher told police Lacz had recently been inside the business and appeared to be "drunk, or high" and Asher said he believed Lacz should not have been let inside the business, according to an incident report.

Asher said Lacz started to circle the bar and was banging his hand on the bar. A police report states Lacz grabbed the arm of a female bartender, pulled her across the bar by her arm and licked her hand.

"After he did this a second time, the complainant asked the victim to leave and escorted him out of the business and off of the property," the report states.

Asher said Lacz then returned to the club a short time later as a large group arrived and sneaked into the business with the group.

Asher reported finding Lacz and escorting him out a second time. Asher said when Lacz was out of the business and off of the property, he was told not to return to the business. Asher told police Lacz then became belligerent and rushed Asher, who said he put up his arms to defend himself and pushed Lacz off of him.

Authorities say Lacz then stumbled backwards with his feet catching a small lip between the concrete entry of the business and the asphalt road, then fell back, down a slight slope and landed on his head.

Medical staff reported that Lacz appeared to have suffered severe internal damage to the head and brain.

