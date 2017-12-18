Police: Teen driver crashes into home, three cars during North Charleston chase

Police say a teenager crashed into a home and three cars during a chase in North Charleston.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Sidney Lee Davis who faces numerous charges including failure to stop for blue lights, possessing a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene with personal injury.

On Sunday afternoon, a police officer was in the area of Meeting Street and Arbutus Avenue when he reported seeing an SUV disregard a stop sign.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, police say the driver of the SUV failed to stop and sped down the road. According to a report, when the suspect got to Azalea Drive, he drove the vehicle into a home.

Police say the suspect then got out and ran down the street and jumped over the fences of homes on Easton and Dover streets.

NCPD officials say he was finally captured after attempting to jump another fence.

When he was asked why he failed to stop for police, the suspect said it was because he didn't have a driver's license.

Officers say when they ran the SUV's tags they discovered the vehicle was stolen.

Responding police officers said the suspect caused "considerable" damage with his vehicle to the home on Azalea Drive and three vehicles.

Two of the vehicles had people in it, but authorities say they did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.