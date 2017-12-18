Charleston Southern can't keep up with No. 24 Florida State

Phil Cofer scored 19 points, and No. 24 Florida State bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 69-58 win over Charleston Southern on Monday.



Terance Mann added 17 points for the Seminoles (10-1), who lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday and struggled during the first half against the Buccaneers, trailing by as many as four (18-14) with 8:21 remaining.



Charleston Southern trailed 28-26 at halftime. It got within one (30-29) on a 3-pointer by Christian Keeling before the Seminoles went on a 21-4 run to put it away. Florida State made 11 of 12 from the field during the run and got six points each from Cofer and Mann.



After shooting 11 of 28 from the field in the first half (39.3 percent), the Seminoles made 16 of 24 shots in the final 20 minutes. Florida State extended its home winning streak to 25, which is the third-longest in the nation behind Cincinnati (31) and SMU (25).



Keeling led Charleston Southern (4-6), which has dropped four straight, with 21 points, and Travis McConico added 17. The Buccaneers outrebounded FSU by 13 but shot just 21 of 58 from the field.



BIG PICTURE



Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers have lost 11 straight to teams from Power Five conferences, with four of those coming against Florida State. The average margin of defeat during the losing streak is 22 points.



Florida State: The Seminoles came into the game second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in steals, averaging 8.9 per game. They had nine on Monday, marking their third straight game and sixth this season with nine or more.



STREAKING ALONG



Florida State has won 11 straight against Charleston Southern, which is tied for the fourth-longest unbeaten streak against any opponent in school history.



UP NEXT



Charleston Southern: Hosts Johnson & Wales on Thursday.



Florida State: Hosts Southern Mississippi on Thursday.