Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 15)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 2 catches for 30 yards in a 34-7 loss to Minnesota. The Summerville alum has 67 catches for 971 yards and 8 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 2 tackles and 1 TFL in a 34-7 loss to Minnesota. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 40 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown and 9.5 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 3 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery and 1 interception in a 30-13 win over San Diego. The Beaufort alum has 63 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery and 2 interceptions

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Injured Reserve. The Berkeley alum has 29 catches for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 carries for 17 yards and 4 punt returns for 30 yards.

Andre Ellington, RB, Houston Texans - Did not have a touch in a 45-7 loss to Jacksonville. The Berkeley alum has 22 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and 37 catches for 355 yards

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at tackle in a 31-19 loss to New Orleans

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Injured Reserve. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Was inactive in a 25-13 win over Indianapolis. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.

Gimel President, DL, Houston Texans - Did not have a tackle in a 45-7 loss to Jacksonville. The Wando alum has 3 tackles.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 2 tackles, 2 TFL and 2 sacks in a 42-7 win over Seattle. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 31 tackles, 11 TFL and 7.5 sacks

Byron Maxwell, CB, Seattle Seahawks - Had 4 tackles in a 42-7 loss to the Rams. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 34 tackles and 4 pass deflections and 1 interception this season.