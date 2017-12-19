Coastal Carolina’s Kevin Woodall Jr. Named Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball

Coastal Carolina senior first baseman Kevin Woodall Jr., was named second team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, it was announced today.

Woodall joins nine other CCU opponents tabbed Collegiate Baseball preseason All-American including first team selections Johnny Aiello (Wake Forest), Seth Beer (Clemson) and Logan McRae (College of Charleston); second team picks Gunner Leger (Louisiana) and Chris Williams (Clemson); and third team honorees Alex Royalty (UNC Wilmington), Luke Miller (Indiana), Travis Swaggerty (South Alabama) and Steele Walker (Oklahoma).

Woodall was voted first team All-Sun Belt last season after he led the league in both home runs (18) and RBI (60). While he tied for 21st in the NCAA in home runs, his 18 round-trippers at the conclusion of the regular season ranked eighth-best nationally. Woodall drove in 1.05 runs per game to rank 46th in the NCAA, had a hit in 42 of 57 games played in 2017 and reached base safely (hit/walk/hit by pitch) in 52 of his 57 games for the year.

For the year, Woodall batted .262 with 58 hits, 60 runs scored, 11 doubles and 34 walks. He reached base safely in a career-best 17 games straight during one stretch and reached safely in 31 of his last 33 games of the 2017 season.

This is the third consecutive year Coastal has had a player featured on the Collegiate Baseball preseason All-American team. Others to be honored include:

Andrew Beckwith (first team) for 2017.

Alex Cunningham (third team) for 2017.

Michael Paez (first team) for 2016.

Aaron Burke (second team) for 2013.

Ryan Connolly (third team) for 2013.

Anthony Meo (second team) for 2011.

Cody Wheeler (second team) for 2010.

David Anderson (third team) for 2009.

Scott Woodward (third team) for 2009.

David Sappelt (third team) for 2008.

Mike Costanzo (third team) for 2005.



