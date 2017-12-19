Santa to touch down at Charleston International Airport for Tuesday visit

Charleston International Airport is preparing for a special visitor on Tuesday.

Santa is set to land Tuesday morning on American Airlines flight 5309 just before 9 a.m. and visit with passengers during the holiday rush.

“We are honored that Santa will once again make an early stop in Charleston to spread holiday cheer with our passengers and the people working in the airport,” Charleston Aviation Authority CEO Paul G. Campbell Jr. said in a statement.

The man in the red suit with a white beard will begin meeting passengers on the secure side of the airport before walking back through security and meeting travelers in the ticketing and baggage areas. His final stop will be the Christmas tree in the arrivals atrium where he'll pose for photos and hear wish lists.

