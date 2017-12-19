Summerville teen crashes truck into house, charged with DUI

A Summerville teen was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into a house Monday night.

Dawson Payne Finley, 17, is now awaiting bond court at the Dorchester County Detention Center after a tan Nissan pickup truck he was driving crashed into a residence at 100 Jimbo Road.

Finley had a blood-alcohol content level of .17 according to the incident report.

A witness said he was driving northbound on Bacons Bridge Road when he saw the vehicle Finley was allegedly driving in the southbound lanes cross both lanes in front of him with no headlights on and traveling at a high rate of speed. He then saw a man who he later identified as Finley walking away from the truck after the accident and told him to sit down.

The responding officer saw Finley's pupils were dilated and his speech was slurred according to the incident report. Finley said the last thing he could remember a Christmas party earlier when he consumed multiple alcoholic beverages.

Another officer located an open container of Mike's Hard Iced Tea and an empty Bud Light beer can in the yard near the truck, the incident report said. Finley added that he couldn't remember driving on the road or anything else until he woke up in the vehicle when it collided into the house.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.