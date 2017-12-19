City wants court to reconsider decision to overturn downtown hotel's rooftop bar ban

Charleston's city attorney issued a statement Tuesday after a circuit court ruling on a controversial rooftop bar at a downtown hotel.

On Monday, a circuit court judge ruled the city's Board of Zoning Appeals incorrectly applied the law when it denied permission for the rooftop bar at the Dewberry Hotel in April.

Charleston City Attorney Frances Cantwell issued the following statement:

“The next procedural step in the case is to ask Judge Nicholson to reconsider his ruling. Depending on the outcome of that motion, the city will then take up the question of appeal.”

On April 18, the Board of Zoning Appeals denied, by a vote of 4-to-1, the Meeting Street hotel's request for a change in its usage plan so the hotel could open a rooftop bar.

In 2011, plans were approved for the hotel, but limited the use of the rooftop. Essentially, they were approved to have spa and fitness area and some portions of the roof could be used for patrons, but not all of it. The owner of the hotel asked the Board of Zoning Appeals to change that.

But many residents in the area said they were not happy with the potential modification.

On Friday, Ninth Circuit Judge J.C. Nicholson found the zoning board committed errors of law and overturned the board's decision.

