N. Charleston police seize gun after man discharged it within city limits

North Charleston police seized a gun Monday after a man shot it and it was heard in the area.

Martriel Moyd of Hanahan was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and unlawful carrying of a pistol, North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Officers responded to shots heard in the area of Ashley Phosphate and Windsor Hill. A traffic stop was then conducted on Moyd's vehicle. He then confessed to shooting the gun and the Smith and Wesson was found under the front seat of the vehicle according to Pryor.

