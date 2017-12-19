Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after vehicle fire

An Orangeburg mother of two wins $275,000 playing the Lottery’s biggest ticket exactly one week before Christmas.More >>
An Orangeburg mother of two wins $275,000 playing the Lottery’s biggest ticket exactly one week before Christmas.More >>
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say a solar power system was the likely cause of a house fire in downtown Charleston Monday morning.More >>
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say a solar power system was the likely cause of a house fire in downtown Charleston Monday morning.More >>
A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in St. George due to a break in the water system.More >>
A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in St. George due to a break in the water system.More >>
Bond was set at $100,000 for a 27-year-old Burke High School teacher and tennis coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.More >>
Bond was set at $100,000 for a 27-year-old Burke High School teacher and tennis coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.More >>
A vehicle fire blocked all westbound lanes of I-26 in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A vehicle fire blocked all westbound lanes of I-26 in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon.More >>