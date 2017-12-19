Quantcast

Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after vehicle fire - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after vehicle fire

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A vehicle fire blocked all westbound lanes of I-26 in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was near mile marker 202, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

That is about a mile away from the Ladson exit.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. 

SCDOT cameras showed firefighters bringing the fire under control after the far left lane had reopened.

Within a minutes, the fire was out and crews cleared the scene. 

There is no word on injuries.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly