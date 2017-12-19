Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after vehicle fire

A vehicle fire blocked all westbound lanes of I-26 in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was near mile marker 202, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

That is about a mile away from the Ladson exit.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m.

SCDOT cameras showed firefighters bringing the fire under control after the far left lane had reopened.

Berkeley Co. I-26 WB 202 MM all lanes blocked due to a vehicle fire. Expect delays and seek alternate route if possible. Fire crews on scene. pic.twitter.com/p6t5ty1QrM — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) December 19, 2017

Within a minutes, the fire was out and crews cleared the scene.

There is no word on injuries.

