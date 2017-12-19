Clemson, USC ranked in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll

Clemson and South Carolina are both ranked in the top 20 of the Collegiate Baseball preseason Fab 40 poll.
Here's a complete list of the rankings:
Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season Fab 40 Poll
Rank Team Points
1. Florida 497
2. Oregon State 494
3. Arkansas 493
4. Florida State 489
5. Texas Tech 484
6. Vanderbilt 482
7. North Carolina 479
8. Kentucky 477
9. TCU 475
10. LSU 471
11. Dallas Baptist 470
12. Cal State Fullerton 469
13. Mississippi State 465
14. UCLA 463
15. Clemson 460
16. Virginia 459
17. South Alabama 456
18. Louisiana-Lafayette 454
19. South Carolina 450
20. Miami 448
21. Louisville 446
22. Missouri State 443
23. N.C. State 440
24. Stanford 437
25. Southern Miss 435
26. Texas 432
27. Oklahoma State 429
28. Winthrop 426
29. Georgia Tech 423
30. Houston 420
31. San Diego 417
32. Sam Houston State 414
33. Texas A&M 412
34. Kent State 410
35. Auburn 407
36. Arizona 403
37. Stetson 401
38. Mississippi 398
39. Nebraska 394
40. Michigan 391
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.