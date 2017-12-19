Clemson, USC ranked in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll

Clemson and South Carolina are both ranked in the top 20 of the Collegiate Baseball preseason Fab 40 poll.

Here's a complete list of the rankings:

Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season Fab 40 Poll

Rank Team Points

1. Florida 497

2. Oregon State 494

3. Arkansas 493

4. Florida State 489

5. Texas Tech 484

6. Vanderbilt 482

7. North Carolina 479

8. Kentucky 477

9. TCU 475

10. LSU 471

11. Dallas Baptist 470

12. Cal State Fullerton 469

13. Mississippi State 465

14. UCLA 463

15. Clemson 460

16. Virginia 459

17. South Alabama 456

18. Louisiana-Lafayette 454

19. South Carolina 450

20. Miami 448

21. Louisville 446

22. Missouri State 443

23. N.C. State 440

24. Stanford 437

25. Southern Miss 435

26. Texas 432

27. Oklahoma State 429

28. Winthrop 426

29. Georgia Tech 423

30. Houston 420

31. San Diego 417

32. Sam Houston State 414

33. Texas A&M 412

34. Kent State 410

35. Auburn 407

36. Arizona 403

37. Stetson 401

38. Mississippi 398

39. Nebraska 394

40. Michigan 391