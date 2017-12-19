Boil water advisory issued for some residents in St. George

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in St. George due to a break in the water system.

The advisory has been issued by the St. George Water Department for residents on the corner of Hwy 78 and N. Metts St, to Behling St.; from Behling St. to Raysor St, from Raysor St. to Metts St. and back to Hwy 78; from Raysor St. down Park Street ending at Minus St. Also 5617, 5623, 5627 and 5639 Memorial Blvd and 111 and 119 Sisters Lane are under a boil water advisory.

Water needs to be boiled to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking, officials said.

"The system is being flushed and tested," said officials with the St. George Water Department."When results of these tests are known a repeal of this notice will be issued. SC DHEC office has been notified, if you have any questions about this advisory; please call the Water Department at 843-563-7112 or 843-560-2972."

