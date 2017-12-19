Boil water advisory lifted for St. George residents

A boil water advisory has been lifted for residents in St. George.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon

The advisory was issued for residents on the corner of Hwy 78 and N. Metts St, to Behling St.; from Behling St. to Raysor St, from Raysor St. to Metts St. and back to Hwy 78; from Raysor St. down Park Street ending at Minus St. Also 5617, 5623, 5627 and 5639 Memorial Blvd and 111 and 119 Sisters Lane are under a boil water advisory.

