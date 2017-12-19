Boil water advisory lifted for St. George residents

Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported auto pedestrian accident in North Charleston Wednesday night.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported auto pedestrian accident in North Charleston Wednesday night.More >>
Kingstree police are investigating a fight that broke out at a fast food restaurant Saturday night leaving at least one person injured.More >>
Kingstree police are investigating a fight that broke out at a fast food restaurant Saturday night leaving at least one person injured.More >>
A large area of land off Highway 61 could become part of the City of North Charleston if council approves an annexation plan at its Thursday night meeting.More >>
A large area of land off Highway 61 could become part of the City of North Charleston if council approves an annexation plan at its Thursday night meeting.More >>
The Town of Mount Pleasant started a three-part notification process Wednesday about new signs going up in the Old Village. Residents in the Old Village are split over the Street signs. Some people say the existing, cement posts are not visible enough. Other residents say these posts preserve the historic atmosphere of the old village.More >>
The Town of Mount Pleasant started a three-part notification process Wednesday about new signs going up in the Old Village. Residents in the Old Village are split over the Street signs. Some people say the existing, cement posts are not visible enough. Other residents say these posts preserve the historic atmosphere of the old village.More >>
Officials with the Georgetown Police Department say they have identified a suspect wanted for a bank robbery that happened Wednesday morning.More >>
Officials with the Georgetown Police Department say they have identified a suspect wanted for a bank robbery that happened Wednesday morning.More >>