Two injured in head on collision in Colleton Co.; dog ejected found uninjured

Emergency officials say a Labrador in a dog box did not receive any injuries after he was ejected from a high speed head on collision in Colleton County which injured two people.

On Monday night, Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 8600 block of Green Pond Highway for an accident.

Witnesses reported that two pick up trucks were involved in a head on collision with one vehicle blocking the roadway and the other overturned in a ditch.

According to authorities, the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was able to leave his vehicle and went to the overturned Dodge truck.

"Nearby residents ran to the scene and assisted the first driver in aiding the other driver in exiting the overturned pickup truck," CCFR officials said.

When crews arrived they reported that neither truck was on fire and both occupants had safely exited their trucks.

"A Labrador in a dog box was ejected from the bad of the Tacoma, but he did not receive any injuries," authorities said.

Firefighter-paramedics treated the driver of the Dodge then transported him to Colleton Medical Center.

Authorities say the driver of the Tacoma pickup denied the need for an ambulance.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Green Pond Highway was blocked for two hours until the wreckage could be cleared from the roadway.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

