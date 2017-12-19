Quantcast

NCFD officials: No fire found after crews respond to Walmart near Tanger Outlets

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say there was no fire found at the Walmart at Tanger Outlets. 

Emergency crews were seen responding to the 4900 block of Centre Pointe Drive Tuesday night following a report of a fire. 

An emergency call came in at 7:56 p.m.

