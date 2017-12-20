Man once accused in Brittanee Drexel disappearance asking for release on unrelated charge

The man once accused in Brittanee Drexel's disappearance could walk free before his sentence on another charge.

Timothy Taylor wants to be released on bond while he waits for his sentence on a 2011 armed robbery charge stemming from an incident at a fast food restaurant. He pled guilty to the charges in July and rearreasted after he violated his release terms.

Taylor's lawyer states that because a bond hearing cannot be scheduled until mid January-- he should be released until the hearing.

He was never officially charged in Drexel's disappearance.

