Former suspect in Drexel disappearance to remain in jail, judge rules

A federal magistrate ruled the man once accused in Brittanee Drexel's disappearance will remain in jail until his sentencing on an unrelated charge.

Timothy Taylor wanted to be released on bond while he waits for his sentence on a 2011 armed robbery charge stemming from an incident at a Mount Pleasant fast food restaurant.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in July and was rearrested in October after he violated his release terms, authorities say.

Taylor's lawyer states that because a bond hearing cannot be scheduled until mid-January, he should be released until the hearing.

The magistrate judge denied the request.

Drexel, who lived in Rochester, New York, disappeared from the Myrtle Beach area during spring break in April 2009. Drexel was 17 at the time she vanished.

A little over an hour after Brittanee's last text message, investigators say her cell phone was pinging from a tower along the border of Georgetown and Charleston County.

Federal investigators say a jailhouse informant told them Taylor and his father were directly involved in Drexel’s murder. But Taylor’s attorney said Taylor was in class at school at the time Drexel was supposedly killed.

Taylor was never officially charged in Drexel's disappearance.

Taylor faces up to 20 years in prison in connection with the fast-food robbery.

