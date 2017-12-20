Person ejected from vehicle, hospitalized in Awendaw accident

Berkeley County deputies arrested a man last Saturday after a vehicle he was in got stuck trying to flee a traffic stop.More >>
Police in Georgetown say one person is in custody following a bank robbery Wednesday morning.More >>
A crash victim was hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident in Awendaw early Wednesday morning.More >>
A record breaking 4.5 million Carolinians plan to travel during the year-end holiday season this year, which is a 3.1 percent increase from last year.More >>
A city ordinance to ban the use of bump stocks and trigger cranks in the City of Columbia was approved by city council on Tuesday.More >>
