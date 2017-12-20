Person ejected from vehicle, hospitalized in Awendaw accident

A crash victim was hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident in Awendaw early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the area of Doar Road at Donnelly Corner Drive at 12:29 a.m., according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District.

They found one vehicle which had run off the road. One person ejected from the vehicle with severe injuries, the department said.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

