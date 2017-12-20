Georgetown police identifies man wanted for bank robbery

Officials with the Georgetown Police Department say they have identified a suspect wanted for a bank robbery that happened Wednesday morning.

Authorities are searching for 20-year-old Lebron Perice Marsh wanted for the robbery at the Citizens Bank on Exchange Street.

"A warrant has been issued and Marsh is being sought on charges of armed robbery of a bank," GPD officials said.

Investigators describe Marsh as a black male, 5’11” and 195 pounds.

"Marsh has been entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database as a wanted person and should be considered armed and dangerous," GPD officials said."If you have information on Marsh’s whereabouts, please call Emergency 911."

Police also released surveillance images of the bank robbery.

Report of bank robbery in Georgetown

The robbery occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the Citizens Bank on Exchange Street.

Capt. Nelson Brown said one person was in custody shortly before 11 a.m., but police later updated their Facebook page to state that no arrests have been made.

The robber was described as a black male wearing a hoodie and bandana who fled the scene in a white car.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were processing multiple scenes in connection to the crime.

Some of the surveillance images appear to show the robber leaving with a cash drawer till, but authorities have not released information on how much money he left the bank with.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.