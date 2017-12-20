Police: One person detained after Georgetown bank robbery

Police in Georgetown say one person is in custody following a bank robbery Wednesday morning.

The robbery occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the Citizens Bank on Exchange Street.

One person was detained, Capt. Nelson Brown confirmed. No other information on the person was available.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

More information will be released shortly, Brown said.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

