Police release surveillance photos in Georgetown bank robbery

Georgetown Police have released surveillance images in a bank robbery that happened Wednesday morning.

Despite an earlier report that one person was had been detained, Police say they are still looking for the robber.

The robbery occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the Citizens Bank on Exchange Street.

Capt. Nelson Brown said one person was in custody shortly before 11 a.m., but police later updated their Facebook page to state that no arrests have been made.

The robber was described as a black male wearing a hoodie and bandana who fled the scene in a white car.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently processing multiple scenes in connection to the crime, the Facebook post states.

Some of the surveillance images appear to show the robber leaving with a cash drawer till, but authorities have not released information on how much money he left the bank with.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

