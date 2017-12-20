Summerville man arrested on drug, gun charges after short chase

Berkeley County deputies arrested a man last Saturday after a vehicle he was in got stuck trying to flee a traffic stop.

Quontavious Stevenson, 26, of Summerville was charged with with evading arrest, simple possession of marijuana, 3rd degree assault and battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamines less than one gram, possession of cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession and of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle after seeing it driving on the wrong side of Queenie Road. The vehicle then fled, turning off the road but got stuck in a nearby field. Four subjects fled the vehicle and deputies chased Stevenson. He was found to be in possession of a loaded Beretta 9 milimeter as well as two bags that field-tested positive for marijuana and another that field-tested positive for cocaine.

They found a loaded rifle with a scope, a loaded Glock .40 caliber pistol, an additional 22 round magazine, and a packet that field tested presumptive to be methamphetamines in the vehicle. The pistol came back stolen from the Sangaree area of Berkeley County while the Beretta was found to be stolen from Moncks Corner.

Stevenson was granted a $62,790 bond and a another $65,000 bond for violating his parole.

