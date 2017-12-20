ALDI issues voluntary recall of apples, potentially affected product sold in South Carolina stores

ALDI has issued a voluntary recall of certain types of apples.

They were available for purchase in stores starting on December 13, 2017, due to possible Listeria contamination according to the chain.

The potentially affected products were sold in a limited number of ALDI stores located in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina.

ALDI locations in the Lowcountry include one in Summerville and another in Mount Pleasant.

The following product types and UPC codes are impacted by this recall:

Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139

Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897

Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175

Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015

Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

The products were also available for purchase to ALDI customers in the Atlanta area through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service. To date, no illnesses related to these products have been reported. No other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

