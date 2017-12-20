Quantcast

ALDI issues voluntary recall of apples, potentially affected product sold in South Carolina stores

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

ALDI has issued a voluntary recall of certain types of apples. 

They were available for purchase in stores starting on December 13, 2017, due to possible Listeria contamination according to the chain.

The potentially affected products were sold in a limited number of ALDI stores located in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina.

ALDI locations in the Lowcountry include one in Summerville and another in Mount Pleasant.

The following product types and UPC codes are impacted by this recall:

  • Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139
  • Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897
  • Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175 
  • Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015 
  • Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

The products were also available for purchase to ALDI customers in the Atlanta area through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service. To date, no illnesses related to these products have been reported. No other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

