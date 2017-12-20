Bulldogs Sign Two in Early Signing Period

The Citadel Football has signed two future cadet-athletes in the first-ever Early Signing Period for Division I Football, Bulldogs head coach Brent Thompson announced on Wednesday morning.

Linebacker Kyler Estes (Tallahassee, Fla./North Florida Christian) and running back Nkem Njoku (Hampton, Ga./St. Pius Catholic) signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Bulldog next fall. Both signed with the Bulldogs mid-morning.

“I’m grateful to these two young men for their commitment to play football at The Citadel,” Thompson said on Wednesday. “Both signees were dynamic high school players and could impact our program starting this summer. The early signing period is new and has impacted us, somewhat, as expected. The core of our class will come together through official visits in January and we’ll be a better program come Feb. 8.”

The second National Signing Day for Division I Football is Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2018. The Bulldogs’ complete signing class for 2018 will be announced that day including a press conference with third-year head coach Brent Thompson, reaction from the Bulldogs’ coaching staff, and complete coverage on Signing Day Central at citadelsports.com.

The Citadel finished the 2017 season 5-6, starting 3-0 and climbing as high as No. 8 in the FCS Coaches' Poll. The Bulldogs plan to start spring practice on Thursday, Feb. 9. The spring game is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, March 3 at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

2018 Citadel Football Early Signees

Nkem Njoku – RB – 5’10 – 195 – Hampton, Ga. – St. Pius Catholic School

Standout at running back and linebacker for a successful St. Pius program in the Atlanta area…Missed senior season due to injury…Team reached the state semifinals three times and was state runner-up during high school career, going 10-3 during sophomore season…Was a second team all-region linebacker as a junior with 78 tackles…Had 220 yards rushing on 15 carries as a sophomore…Scored five TDs, four rushing and one on punt return, and averaged 8.5 yards per carry as a sophomore…Earned three football letters and four track letters at St. Pius…Son of Maureen Njoku…Born December 22, 1999…Plans to major in finance at The Citadel.

Kyler Estes – LB – 6’1 – 215 – Tallahassee, Fla. – North Florida Christian

Standout linebacker at North Florida Christian, leading team to an 8-3 record his senior year…Finished his career with 192 total tackles, averaging 9.1 per game…Had 129 tackles his senior year with 84 solo, notching 11.7 per game…Had 13.0 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a safety as a senior in 11 games…Earned Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 5 with 15 tackles and a sack in a win.