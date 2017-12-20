Joyner, Hartman among signees on Early Signing Day

Two of the top quarterbacks in the Lowcountry took advantage of the new early signing period in college football to get their careers at the next level started on Wednesday.

Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner officially signed his letter of intent to play at South Carolina in the morning. Oceanside Collegiate QB Sam Hartman signed his letter to go to Wake Forest in the afternoon.

Both signal callers, who each played in last weekend's Shrine Bowl, will report to their respective schools in January and be able to take part in Spring Practice.

Joyner was joined on the stage at the Fort by his teammate DeAngelo Knight and former teammate Diondre Champaigne who both signed to play at Georgia State.