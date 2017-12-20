CCSO searching for missing person

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.

James Patton Masterson was reported missing Tuesday.

He was last seen on Maybank Highway in Johns Island around 6:30 p.m carrying a red plastic suitcase.

Masterson has no known medical conditions.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. B. Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org.

If contact is made with Masterson after hours, you are asked to contact Charleston County Dispatch at 843-202-1700.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.