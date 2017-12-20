Quantcast

Deputies: Missing man from Johns Island found safe - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Deputies: Missing man from Johns Island found safe

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
(source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office) (source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a 77-year-old man reported missing last week was located.

The man had last seen on Maybank Highway in Johns Island around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, carrying a red plastic suitcase.

Deputies say he was located the following day.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly