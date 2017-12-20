Red Kettle donations down for Salvation Army of Charleston

Red Kettle donations are down for the Salvation Army of Charleston.

The goal is to raise $190,000 and as of Tuesday the branch is $30,000 short of that goal.

The funds raised provide social services to people in need in the Charleston community throughout the year that include Dorchester, Charleston and Berkeley counties.

All the funds are used locally.

The last day for the Red Kettle Campaign is Saturday, Dec. 23, meaning there are three full days left to reach the goal.

The Salvation Army of Charleston provides food, youth programming, Christmas assistance, emergency rent, utilities assistance and more.

"$30,000 that's 60 families that we can't provide rent for," said Capt. Jason Burns, the commanding officer for The Salvation Army of Charleston." That's about 90 families of utility assistance that we can't help with. For food boxes that's roughly 2,000 food boxes we're not able to provide."

Last year, the Salvation Army served 31,708 people in the Lowcountry.

"Pocket change keeps the lights on in the homes of hardworking families and individuals, it helps to keep a family in their home, it provides food for the hungry, and it provides hope at Christmas," Burns said."This season, every cent helps us turn the hope of those we serve into reality.”

If you'd like to make a tax-deductible donation to the The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign you can donate online by visiting this website.



You can also call 843-747-5271 or send a check made payable to The Salvation Army to P.O. Box 70579, North Charleston, SC 29415.

