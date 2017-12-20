Berkeley County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Summerville teen

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Authorities are looking for Alexia Marie Donahue who was last seen at her home on Heather Drive in Summerville on Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, Donahue would be driving a green 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier and may be headed to Kentucky.

If you have any information you are asked to call 843-719-4412 or Det. Ward at 843-719-4344.

"Any information on the location of Alexia would be greatly appreciated," BCSO officials said."Her family is concerned for her safety."

