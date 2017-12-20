Quantcast

Deputies: Missing Summerville teen located

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sunday has been located.

The teenager was found safe on Wednesday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Deputies said the girl might have been on the way to Kentucky at the time of her disappearance and that her family was concerned about her safety.

The post says she was located and was safe, but did not provide further details.

