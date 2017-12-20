BCSO: Teens caught attempting to break into cars at Summerville neighborhood

Lowcountry investigators have announced the arrest of two teenagers who they say were caught along with two juveniles attempting to break into cars at a Summerville neighborhood.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Malik Shamel Prioleau of Cross and 17-year-old Simeon Darius Boyd of Ridgeville.

Their arrests stems from an incident Tuesday night when a deputy responded to Wild Goose Trail for a suspicious person call.

A woman flagged the responding deputy down and said she saw two male subjects walking in driveways and pulling on numerous car door handles.

When the deputy drove down the road he saw two male subjects, later identified as the suspects, who refused to identify themselves and said they were staying with a cousin but could not provide an address.

The deputy reported that the suspects kept trying to walk away while he was conducting his investigation. At that point, an off-duty North Charleston police officer came out of his home to help detain the two.

A report states that as the deputy attempted to detain one of the suspects, later identified as Boyd, Boyd said that he was not going to be put in handcuffs and began to resist.

The deputy said he told Boyd not to resist and place his hands behind his back to which Boyd did not comply.

According to a report, the deputy was able to take Boyd to the ground and place him into custody.

The deputy reported that he also located a loaded pistol in Boyd's front pocket. The weapon was reported as stolen, according to DCSO officials.

The second suspect, identified as Prioleau, was taken into custody without incident.

Boyd said he was not looking into cars and he was in the neighborhood to see a girl.

According to the sheriff's office, Boyd also said there were more subjects that were in the neighborhood. Deputies then found two juveniles on Highway 78 near the incident location.

Witnesses said the juveniles were also walking through the neighborhood pulling on several car door handles.

The juveniles were released to an adult.

