Slager to appeal sentence in Walter Scott shooting case

The former North Charleston police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist plans to file an appeal, court documents state.

A filing Wednesday requests the U.S. District Court's clerk file a notice of appeal in connection with the sentencing order.

Slager was sentenced on Dec. 7 to 20 years in the April 4, 2015, shooting death of Walter Scott. Scott fled a traffic stop and the two wound up in a scuffle and Slager claimed Scott grabbed Slager's stun gun, forcing Slager to use deadly force.

He pleaded guilty in May to a charge of violating Scott's civil rights under the color of the law. Prosecutors sought life in prison for second degree murder while the defense hoped for anywhere from 10 to 12 years for manslaughter

The filing states that Slager has not yet received the written order setting the sentence.

Judge David Norton opened proceedings on Thursday saying he believed the shooting was second degree murder and that Slager committed obstruction of justice. Court documents released later detailed the judge's decision in imposing the 20-year sentence. Slager faced 30 years to life in prison.

