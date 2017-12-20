Slager to appeal sentence in Walter Scott shooting case

The Town of Mount Pleasant started a three-part notification process Wednesday about new signs going up in the Old Village.More >>
The Town of Mount Pleasant started a three-part notification process Wednesday about new signs going up in the Old Village.More >>
Lowcountry investigators have announced the arrest of two teenagers who they say were caught along with two juveniles attempting to break into cars at a Summerville neighborhood.More >>
Lowcountry investigators have announced the arrest of two teenagers who they say were caught along with two juveniles attempting to break into cars at a Summerville neighborhood.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported auto pedestrian accident in North Charleston Wednesday night.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported auto pedestrian accident in North Charleston Wednesday night.More >>
Kingstree police are investigating a fight that broke out at a fast food restaurant Saturday night leaving at least one person injured.More >>
Kingstree police are investigating a fight that broke out at a fast food restaurant Saturday night leaving at least one person injured.More >>
A large area of land off Highway 61 could become part of the City of North Charleston if council approves an annexation plan at its Thursday night meeting.More >>
A large area of land off Highway 61 could become part of the City of North Charleston if council approves an annexation plan at its Thursday night meeting.More >>