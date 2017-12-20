N. Charleston to consider annexing property near Runnymede Plantation

A large area of land off Highway 61 could become part of the City of North Charleston if council approves an annexation plan at its Thursday night meeting.

The property in question is along Highway 61 near Runnymede Plantation, which North Charleston previously annexed.

The family says they want North Charleston to annex a 2,200-acre property to prevent the City of Charleston from taking it first.

“In response to the threatened actions by the City of Charleston to annex our property involuntarily and without discussing it with us, we have asked the City of North Charleston to annex our property," owner Floyd Whitfield said in a statement. "We believe property owners should be able to decide which jurisdiction they will be governed by and we have decided we want to be a part of the City of North Charleston.”

According to the city council agenda, because the owner of the property has petitioned council to annex it, no public hearing is necessary and, if approved, the property would become part of North Charleston's ninth district.

