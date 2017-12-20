Emergency officials: Crews responding to auto pedestrian accident in N. Charleston

Quantcast

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported auto pedestrian accident in North Charleston Wednesday night. 

According to authorities, the incident is in the area of Dorchester Road and South Allen Drive. 

North Charleston fire and EMS have responded. 

