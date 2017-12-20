Coastal Carolina 2017 Early Signing Day class

Coastal Carolina added 18 players to its roster on early signing day Wednesday. Included in the class are three transfers and come from a range from Florida up to Massachusetts.

Coastal Carolina University

December 2017 Chanticleer Football Signees

Name Yr. Pos. HT Wt. Hometown / High School (Previous School)

Massimo Biscardi * Fr. PK 5-11 195 Downingtown, Pa. / Downingtown West HS

Bryce Carpenter * Fr. QB 6-1 195 Sarasota, Fla. / Venice HS

Jerrod Clark Fr. TE/DL 6-4 230 Dorchester, Mass. / Brighton HS

Wallace Cowins * So. DE 6-4 240 Conyers, Ga. / Heritage HS (Georgia Military College)

Jamar Darboe Fr. LB 6-1 230 Kinston, N.C. / Christchurch (Va.) School

Jonathan Elder Fr. TE 6-3 205 Powder Springs, Ga, / Hillgrove HS

Teddy Gallagher * So. LB 6-1 235 Los Angeles, Calif. / Loyola HS (Glendale Community College)

Bryson Godfrey Fr. RB 6-0 180 Taylorsville, N.C. / Alexander Central HS

Jaivon Heiligh Fr. WR 6-2 190 Venice, Fla. / Venice HS

Da’kendall “DK” James * Fr. WR 6-1 180 Chesapeake, Va. / Portsmouth Christian School

Damari Kelly Fr. Ath. 5-11 165 Waynesboro, Ga. / Burke Country HS

Isaiah Likely Fr. TE 6-4 225 Malden, Mass. / Everett HS

Torrance Marable * So. RB 5-10 185 Decatur, Ga. / Towers HS (Presbyterian College)

Shaquor Newkirk Fr. DE 6-5 210 Harrells, N.C. / Harrells Christian Academy

Fred Payton Fr. QB 6-2 200 Suwanee, Ga. / Parkview HS

Antonio Robinson Fr. RB 6-0 188 Decatur, Ala. / Austin HS

Eriziah “Tank” Walker * Fr. DB 6-3 175 Springfield, Mass. / Springfield Central HS (Milford (N.Y.) Acad.)

Jai Williams Fr. WR 6-0 170 Jacksonville, Fla. / Fletcher HS

* - indicates will enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2018

Massimo Biscardi

Fr. PK 5-11 195

Downingtown, Pa. / Downingtown West HS

Will enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2018.

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A five-star ranking by ChrisSailerkicking.com … For his career, was 98-of-110 in PATs, including a perfect 17-for-17 as a senior, and 13-of-20 in field goals … Listed as one of the top five punters in Pennsylvania by PaPreps.com and one of the top three kickers in the area by Philadelphia Inquirer ... After his junior season, the Philadelphia Inquirer rated him the 40th-best prospect in Southeastern Pennsylvania … Averaged 38.9 yards per punt as a senior … 2017 Vegas XXIX Class of 2018 FG Last Man Standing Champion … 2017 Vegas XXIX Punt Finalist … 2017 TOP 12 Camp Invitee ... 2017 Vegas 30 Punt Finalist … As a senior, named first team All-Ches-Mont National Division Football Team … As a junior, named honorable mention All-Ches-Mont National Division Football Team … As a sophomore, named second team All-Ches-Mont National Division Football Team.

Bryce Carpenter

Fr. QB 6-1 195

Sarasota, Fla. / Venice HS

Will enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2018.

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A two-star recruit by 247sports.com, which rated him the 88th-best, pro-style quarterback in the nation … Named the Florida Class 7A Player of the Year and was a finalist for Mr. Football … Led Venice to a 14-1 record, a #25 national ranking and the Florida 7A state championship … In the championship game, rushed 40 times for 214 yards with four touchdowns and completed 10-of-19 passes for 180 yards … As a senior, completed 66 percent of his passes (191-of-315) for 3,053 yards at 42 touchdowns … He led the state of Florida in touchdowns thrown while ranking second in 7A in passing yards and fourth overall in the state … Added 273 rushes for 1,274 yards and 22 TDs … For his four-year career, accounted for 10,463 yards as he threw for 7,047 yards and 83 touchdowns, while rushing for 3,416 yards and 54 scores … As a junior, earned honorable mention Class 7A All-State and first team all-area honors … Ran for 791 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing for 1,496 yards and 17 more scores … Led the Indians to four playoff appearances, three district titles and a run to Class 7A state final four in both 2016 and 2017 … Teammate of fellow CCU signee Jaivon Heiligh.

Jerrod Clark

Fr. TE/DL 6-4 230

Dorchester, Mass. / Brighton HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A three-star recruit by 247sports.com … Also rated the ninth-best overall prospect in the state as well as the 86th-best tight end in the nation … Named to the 12th annual Boston Herald Preseason All-Star team as well as the All-Boston City League team and the Boston Herald All-Scholastics Team after the season … According to the Boston Herald, Clark was, “one of the most dominant players in the Boston City League” ... Caught 26 touchdown passes in three seasons, while amassing 192 tackles and 31 sacks in 35 career starts ... As a senior, recorded 15 sacks in leading the Bengals to the Division 7 North finals … Selected to play in the 2017 Mass Elite 7-v-7 … Led the Bengals to the Division 2 state championship in basketball as a junior.

Wallace Cowins

So. DE 6-4 240

Conyers, Ga. / Heritage HS (Georgia Military College)

Will enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2018.

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Spent one season at Georgia Military College and will have three remaining years of eligibility at Coastal … 2017 (Fr.): Played one season at Georgia Military, collecting 18 tackles in nine games … High School: Named Georgia 6A first team All-State by RecruitGeorgia.com and honorable mention All-State by the Atlanta Journal Constitution … Also tabbed first team All-Region 3AAAAAA and first team All-Rockdale Citizen football team in his lone season at Heritage HS … Playing linebacker, led the state in tackles with 178, with 105 solo stops … Included in his total were 24 tackles for losses with eight sacks … Also participated in track & field, placing fifth in the state in the discus and 11th as part of the 4x400 relay team … Started his career at Rockdale County HS.

Jamar Darboe

Fr. LB 6-1 230

Kinston, N.C. / Christchurch (Va.) School

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, which also ranks 76th-best inside linebacker in the nation and the 35th-best player in the stats … Ranked as the #11 football athlete on the recruit804.com Fab 30 … A two-time, first team Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division II All-State selection at linebacker … Rushed for 167 yards on 24 carries in the championship game to lead Christchurch to the VISAA Division II state title … Was named first team VISAA Division II All-State at linebacker … On defense, tallied 68 tackles, including 4.0 for losses … At tailback, rushed for 718 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior … As a junior earned first team VISAA Division II All-State on defense as led the Seahorses with more than 85 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and returned a fumble for a touchdown … Offensively, was tabbed honorable mention All-State as he rushed for nearly 600 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games.

Jonathan Elder

Fr. TE 6-3 205

Powder Springs, Ga, / Hillgrove HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Named second team all-county as a senior … Tallied 660 yards receiving and five touchdowns … As a junior, had nine receptions for 142 yards and a TD … Was a member of his team’s leadership council.

Teddy Gallagher

So. LB 6-1 235

Los Angeles, Calif. / Loyola HS (Glendale Community College)

Will enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2018.

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Played one season at Glendale CC and played for CCU defensive coordinator Marvin Sanders while at Loyola HS… Glendale CC (2017, Fr.): Named first team Region IV All-California by the California Community College Football Coaches Association as well as being a unanimous first team American Division All-Metro League pick … Credited with 44 tackles in nine games … Of his 44 stops, 10.5 were for losses (totaling 132 yards), including two sacks … Added two pass breakups, a blocked kick and a forced fumble … Loyola HS: Tallied 60 tackles his senior year, including five TFL and two sacks.

Bryson Godfrey

Fr. RB 6-0 180

Taylorsville, N.C. / Alexander Central HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Named Northwestern 3A/4A All-Conference as he led his school to a 10-1 record … Rushed for 1,311 yards while averaging 10.6 yards per carry and 131.1 yards per game … For his career, rushed for a school-record 3,942 yards with 37 TDs while tallying 5,667 all-purpose yards and scoring a total of 50 TDs … Led the team in rushing (1,496 yards with 14 TDs) and receiving (427 yards and six TDs) as a junior … Also a track standout as he was named the 2017 North Piedmont Conference Track Athlete of the Year, was the 100 and 200 meter conference champion and placed seventh in the NC 4A state championship in the 200 meters.

Jaivon Heiligh

Fr. WR 6-2 190

Venice, Fla. / Venice HS

Last name is pronounced HIGH-lee.

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A three-star recruit by 247sports.com … Finished runner-up to teammate Bryce Carpenter as the Florida 7A Player of the Year … Set Florida state records this past fall with 131 receptions, 2,359 receiving yards, 32 receiving touchdowns while his 252 career receptions is a Florida state record as well … Also ranks second in Florida state history with 3,964 career receiving yards and 53 career receiving TDs … Venice won the 2017 state championship and finished with a #25 national ranking … Hauled in eight of his team’s 10 completions for 159 yards in the Florida 7A state championship game as Venice claimed its first title since 2000 … Not only did he lead the state of Florida’s, he had 54 more receptions than second place, 496 more receiving yards than second and 10 more receiving touchdowns than second) … Averaged 143.9 yards per game and 16.5 yards per catch … Named All-State as a junior – second team by FloridaHSFootball.com and third team by AP … As a junior, had 58 receptions for 861 yards and 10 scores, adding 63 catches for 944 yards and 11 scores as a sophomore … Helped the Indians to three playoff appearances and a run to Class 7A state final four in both 2016 and 2017 … Also played basketball for Venice.

Da’kendall “DK” James

Fr. WR 6-1 180

Chesapeake, Va. / Portsmouth Christian School

Will enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2018.

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A two-star recruit by 247sports.com, which ranked him the 42nd-best overall prospect and eight-best wide receiver in the state … Rated the 25th-best overall prospect in the state by Scout.com and the 17th-best recruit in South Hampton Roads … For his career, averaged 111.6 receiving yards per game, scored 39 TDs receiving and had 3,126 receiving yards … Caught 68 passes for 1,336 yards with 19 touchdowns as a senior … As a junior, had 57 receptions for 1,050 yards with 10 scores … Tabbed first team Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III All-State … Named second team VISAA Division III All-State as a sophomore (2015) as he hauled in 31 passes for 740 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Damari Kelly

Fr. Ath. 5-11 165

Waynesboro, Ga. / Burke Country HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Selected to play in Border Bowl V (Georgia vs. South Carolina) as a defensive back … Named the 2017 3-AAAA Region Player of the Year, playing quarterback, and the 2016 3-AAAA Region co-Offensive Player of the Year … Led Burke County to a 12-1 record and the third round of the AAAA state playoffs … As a senior, shared quarterback duties with Williams Knight, who was named the region’s Offensive Player of the Year … As a junior, completed 31-of-54 passes for 534 yards while he rushed for 891 yards on 125 attempts … As a junior, reached the Georgia 4A state championship in the long jump (fourth), triple jump (10th) and 4x100 relay (sixth).

Isaiah Likely

Fr. TE 6-4 225

Malden, Mass. / Everett HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: As a senior, helped Everett to a No.1 state ranking, the state’s top-rated offense and the Division I Super Bowl Championship … Overall, Everett won 19 consecutive games and back-to-back championships … As a junior, caught 59 passes for 917 yards with 11 touchdowns … Named to the Mass Prep Stars & First String Performance All-State Gridiron Super Team as a third team selection.

Torrance Marable

So. RB 5-10 185

Decatur, Ga. / Towers HS (Presbyterian College)

Will enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2018.

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Played one season at Presbyterian College, but will be eligible for CCU in the fall of 2018 … 2017 (Fr.): Voted first team All-Big South, becoming the first freshman in PC's Division I era to earn all-conference ... Named Big South Freshman of the Week a league-leading three times, tied for the most by a PC player since joining the league ... Started all 11 games at running back and led the Big South with 1,038 rushing yards ... Finished second in PC's Division I era for rushing yards in a season and rushing yards per game in a season (94.4) ... Led the team with six touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving), most by a PC player since 2015 ... The second player in PC’s Division I era to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season and the first freshman to do so ... Recorded five 100-yard rushing games … Established a career-high with 186 rushing yards in the season finale against Gardner-Webb ... Rushed for 162 yards against Wake Forest in his collegiate debut … Added nine receptions for 130 yards on the year and six kickoff returns for 85 yards ... Totaled 1,253 all-purpose yards on the season, an average of 113.9 yard per game, good for second-most in the Big South for the season … Had at least 84 rushing yards in eight of the 11 games … High School: Originally signed with Arkansas State out of high school before enrolling at PC … A two -star recruit by Rivals.com, Scout.com and 247Sports.com . . . Rated as the No. 54 all-purpose back in the nation by 247Sports.com … Named to the Georgia Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State team as a senior after recording five games with 200-plus rushing yards … Tabbed All-District as a senior after rushing for 1,323 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Shaquor Newkirk

Fr. DE 6-5 210

Harrells, N.C. / Harrells Christian Academy

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A two-start recruit by 247sports.com … Also rated the 67th-best overall prospect in the state while being the seventh-best defensive end in the state … Named honorable mention North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association All-State … Playing linebacker as a senior, had 60 tackles, including 16.0 tackles for losses with 11 sacks … Also played running back as a senior and averaged 6.8 yards per rush (104 attempts for 705 yards) with five TDs … Only played two seasons of football at HCA … As s junior, named all-conference and all-county as he tallied 37 solo tackles and 44 total tackles, to go with six sacks on the year … Also played basketball and had a 3.5 GPA as a junior to earn academic honors in algebra and English.

Fred Payton

Fr. QB 6-2 200

Suwanee, Ga. / Parkview HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A three-star recruit by 247sports.com … Also tabbed the 49th-best dual-threat quarterback in the nation … Named the Gwinnett County Touchdown Club Quarterback of the Year … Named first team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA quarterback as voted by the region’s coaches … Led the Panthers to the Class 7-AAAAAAAA state quarterfinals this season … As a senior, threw for 2,444 yards, 25 touchdowns while rushing for 630 yards and four scores … Played for former CCU All-American center Nick Johnson at Parkview HS … Started his career as the three-year starting quarterback at Peachtree Ridge HS … Threw for 2,524 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior and was tabbed second team All-Region 6-AAAAAAA.

Antonio Robinson

Fr. RB 6-0 188

Decatur, Ala. / Austin HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Rushed for 1,391 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior despite sharing the backfield with Asa Martin, who rushed for 2,228 yards and was named the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year … Also caught 16 passes for 374 yards and six touchdowns … Helped the Black Bears to a 12-1 record and a trip to the 6A quarterfinals … Scored twice in the 51-50 overtime loss in the quarterfinal while totaling 160 rushing yards … As a junior, was the featured back and was named second team All-State by the Alabama Sports Writers Association … Rushed for 1,597 yards and 22 touchdowns … Led his team to a 10-4 record and the semifinals of the Class 6A playoffs … Also as a junior, was part of Austin’s Class 6A state championship 4x100 relay team.

Eriziah “Tank” Walker

Fr. DB 6-3 175

Springfield, Mass. / Springfield Central HS (Milford (N.Y.) Academy)

Will enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2018.

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Offered a scholarship four years ago by CCU while a sophomore in high school … At Milford Academy: Spent 2017 season at Milford Academy prep school and had 13 interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and two pass breakups … At Central HS: 2016 Western Mass Player of the Year finalist … First team All-State pick as an athlete as a senior and first team on defense as a junior … Totaled more than 4,000 yards from scrimmage and 62 combined passing and rushing touchdowns, primarily playing quarterback and defensive back over his final two seasons … As a junior, amassed nearly 1,900 total yards of offense from scrimmage with 22 touchdowns (12 passing, 10 rushing) … Earned Western Mass Division II Tournament MVP honors as he led his squad to the championship. … Earned all-conference honors as a sophomore on defense.

Jai Williams

Fr. WR 6-0 170

Neptune Beach, Fla. / Fletcher HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Listed #22 on the list of 2018 top recruits by the Jacksonville Times-Union … Named his team’s Wide Receiver of the Year as he hauled in 22 passes for 468 yards and four touchdowns … Averaged 21.3 yards per reception … Played his first three years at Parker HS … Had two interceptions as a junior at Parker HS.