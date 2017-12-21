Charleston Animal Society delivers cats and dogs to homes on Christmas

Some families around the Lowcountry got a four-legged surprise on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day thanks to a local organization.

The Charleston Animal Society held its 5th annual Home for the Holidays campaign.

“We're going to create memories for these families and their new pets," said Kay Hyman, a spokesperson for the organization.

Families looking to adopt a cat or dog filled out paperwork to have elves from Hendrick Charleston deliver the forever friends to homes this holiday weekend.

"I have three kids who have been begging for a kitten for most of their lives," said Jeffrey Devine, who is surprising his family with a kitten."To see them get a kitten on Christmas or Christmas Eve will be really neat. They're going to be excited, maybe a few tears."

While the campaign is meant to be a festive one, Hyman is reminding people that adoption is a life-long commitment and needs to be taken seriously.

“We need people to think about their lifestyle and what it is they are willing to do to keep that animal happy,” she said.

While Devine's family has no idea about the furry surprise to come, he knows they will make a perfect forever home.

"I think it's just a great idea to combine the spirit of the holidays with adoption,” he said. “I think on a lot of levels it's really touching."

Anyone who signs up for the program and plans to adopt a dog over one-year-old will have their fees waived.

The Berkeley County Animal Center in Moncks Corner and Dorchester Paws in Summerville, do not have a delivery program for the holidays, but do have plenty of dogs and cats available for adoption.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.