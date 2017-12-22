Santa in an ambulance delivers toys to kids in Dorchester Co.

Santa Claus recruited help from members of Dorchester County EMS and firefighters from the Ashley River Fire Department to deliver toys to some special children Friday.

Instead of a sleigh, Santa rode in an ambulance filled with toys.

The ambulance made six stops in Dorchester County and delivered toys to 12 children.

The children who received toys were previously transported by EMS to area hospitals for treatment.

One of those kids was six year old George, who was transported to the hospital to be treated for seizures.

His mom was thrilled to see Santa and his elves come to her home.

"I'm very excited. He's had a difficult life and as you can see he's very excited," Ann Bryant said.

Santa was very satisfied and jolly after delivering the toys.

"It's priceless, very priceless, can't take that away," he said.

Officials say the Santa in an Ambulance program gives paramedics the opportunity to check in on their patients at their homes.

The program is in its seventh year.

