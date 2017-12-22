Shipping deadlines quickly passing for Christmas deliveries

Friday was the deadline for many shipping options to guarantee delivery by Christmas. (Source: Live 5/File)

The mail frenzy continued Friday as folks rushed to get last-minute gifts shipped off to loved ones in time for delivery by Christmas.

Friday was the deadline for UPS Next-Day service, USPS Priority Mail Express and FedEx overnight delivery.

It was also the last day to choose two-day shipping through an Amazon Prime subscription.

But, be prepared to pay a little extra to get your gifts out in time: Prices can range anywhere from $25 to nearly $50 depending on the size of the package you send.

Saturday is the deadline for Amazon Prime one-day shipping, but that service is only available in select cities. Sunday is the deadline for Amazon Prime's same-day or two-hour delivery options, which are likewise limited in availability.

